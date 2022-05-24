Contests
Taco Bell staff meeting breaks out in fight, assault investigation underway

This is the silver vehicle police are looking for.
This is the silver vehicle police are looking for.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a car in connection with a felonious assault.

Investigators said on Sunday, May 22, a fight that broke out during a staff meeting at the Taco Bell on Winton Road may have led to shots being fired.

Police said after the fight broke out, a dark-colored sedan arrived at the home of one of the victims in the 1100 block of Hollywood Avenue.

According to police, words were exchanged and eventually the sedan left.

While the dark-colored sedan was leaving, a silver-colored vehicle started driving down Hollywood Avenue firing multiple shots towards individuals standing outside, they said.

Several bullets struck the home and multiple vehicles nearby, however, no one was injured by the gunfire.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

