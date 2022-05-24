Whaley on Tx school shooting: ‘We need leaders who are willing to do something’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Democrat and gubernatorial hopeful Nan Whaley weighed in Tuesday afternoon on the Texas school shooting that claimed more than a dozen lives the same day.

“Heartbreaking,” Whaley tweeted. “My thoughts are with the victims’ families and loved ones. no one should have to live in fear of becoming victims to deadly shootings like these as we go about our lives. At school At the grocery store. Anywhere. We need leaders who are willing to do something.”

Whaley was the mayor of Dayton in 2019 when a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 in a mass shooting in city’s Oregon District.

The Dayton suspect, a 24-year-old man, was wearing body armor and opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle drawing from a 100 double-round drum magazine. The gun was ordered online from Texas and transferred to a local dealer in the Dayton area.

In the aftermath of that shooting, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for gun-control measures including background checks and a red-flag law. Whaley praised the package of proposed laws.

“Certainly some of the mental health questions he’s asking — I’ve been really clear about this. I’m not Pollyanna-ish to think that we are going to find a perfect piece of legislation that’s going to solve every single gun problem down the road — but we need to start working in that direction and I think Gov. DeWine has done that,” she said.

DeWine’s proposed gun-control package, however, quickly died in the Ohio legislature.

The governor has not commented no the Texas school shooting as of this writing.

