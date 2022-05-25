13-year-old charged after threatening Clermont County School, sheriff’s office says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 8th grader at West Clermont Middle School in Batavia Township is accused of making threats against the school, students and school staff.

Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahey says school administrators were told about the threat around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Administrators looked into the situation and then reached out to the school’s resource officer.

School staff searched the 13-year-old’s property and confirmed the student would not have been able to follow through with the threat, Sheriff Leahy said.

The student told detectives he was joking and had no intention of following through with the threat, according to the sheriff.

“The safety of staff and students within our schools is and will remain a priority of the Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to encourage students to report any issue that jeopardizes the safety of students on Campus,” Leahey wrote in a statement.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s office charged the male student with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing and a misdemeanor count of making false alarms, the sheriff’s office said.

The 13-year-old was removed from the school and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

