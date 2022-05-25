2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the 22 women accusing Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment gave their first national TV interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on May 24.

Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the women Watson allegedly conducted sexual misconduct with, went into detail about their experiences with the Browns QB with reporter Soledad O’Brien, according to HBO Media Relations Director Patrick Bryne.

Solis was the first woman to file a lawsuit against Watson.

“I still cant believe that,” Solis told O’Brien in the HBO interview.

Solis detailed an example of one of the experiences she went through in a preview shared by HBO.

The preview provided by HBO details graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Hayes said she filed her lawsuit after seeing many of the other massage therapists step forward and file their claims against the QB.

NFL officials last week met with the QB, acquired in a blockbuster trade by the Browns in March, amidst the accusations to discuss if he breached NFL conduct policies.

Watson’s case faced two Texas grand juries and was not indicted on either.

“I don’t see how any of those human being sat there in front of me and thought what he did to me way okay,” Solis said in reference to the two grand juries.

In his first media appearance in Berea, Watson denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

During the HBO interview, Hayes became emotional when seeing a clip of Watson denying the accusations.

“To say he did nothing to me was a bald-faced lie,” Hayes said.

As for Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract he signed with Cleveland, Solis said it was a “slap in the face.”

Solis said Watson’s contract was a “slap in the face”. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2022

Hayes said during the interview she “felt sick” when seeing Watson’s new contract.

“It was like he was rewarded for bad behavior,” she said.

The Browns declined the program’s interview request, saying the organization conducted an investigation with independent legal counsel.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also said in a press conference prior to the May 24 interview the NFL is “nearing the end” of its investigation into the QB’s actions but has no timetable on when potential disciplinary actions will be made, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference is asked for a timeline on the Deshaun Watson investigation. He says the NFL is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but he offers no timeline on the disciplinary officer issuing a ruling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2022

Solis said in the interview on HBO she felt the NFL’s investigation was “for the sake of saying they did something”.

Solis added she felt the NFL’s investigation was “for the sake of saying they did something.” — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 25, 2022

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct, said the NFL’s investigation was “not a fact-finding mission.”

Rusty Hardin, Jr., one of the attorneys representing Watson, released a video statement in advance of the interview.

Rusty Hardin @RustyHardinJr Deshaun Watson's attorney releases video statement in advance of HBO Real Sports segment pic.twitter.com/cMUjuq4FaI — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 25, 2022

Another attorney representing Watson, Leah Graham, maintained his innocence after accepting an interview request from the HBO program.

“Two grand juries in two separate jurisdictions looked at these cases and found there was no credible evidence that a crime had occurred,” Graham said in the HBO interview.

Watson declined an interview request with HBO due to the pending investigation by the NFL.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.