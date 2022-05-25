Contests
Family of man killed outside Walmart prepared for suspect’s trial

‘It’s a different type of hurt for me, because he died in my arms’
By Ken Baker
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six months after the father of her child died in her arms, Sheila Roberts says she’s relieved the man police say shot him is behind bars.

Roberts and Jamontea Brown were outside the Western Hills Walmart last November when a masked man came up behind Brown and shot him in the head.

Josiah Hassell is charged in Brown’s murder. Hassell surrendered to Cincinnati police on Monday.

“It’s hard on us,” Roberts said Tuesday. “It’s hard on the family as far as the video being shown. It’s been a hard six months.”

Roberts refers to footage being released of the shooting.

“It’s a different type of hurt for me,because he died in my arms, ya feel me?” She said. “And that’s something I gotta replay in my head.”

FOX19′s interview with Hassell’s attorney, Clyde Bennett, proved triggering for Roberts as well.

“I was watching that interview yesterday, because I did see you ask him did his client do it, and he’s so confident... And then for him to say he wasn’t running, that he was saving up for months.”

Roberts says she’s glad Hassell turned himself in because it’s brought her family some hope for justice. She also says she understands it could be a long road from here.

“I’m going to be there the next court date, the next court date. And when you get sentenced, I will be there with my baby because you have to realize who you took and who you took it from,” she said.

Hassell will be arraigned Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.

