High school students organize ‘Water Walk’ fundraiser for water scarcity awareness

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (WXIX) - An idle project is getting restarted by some students who want to raise money and awareness for water scarcity.

The idea to restart the Water Walk fundraiser that hasn’t happened since 2016 all started when Highlands High School’s Emma Daly looked at an older yearbook and brought the idea back from the past.

“I just said, ‘I really wanna do this, and like, through this organization,’ and from there it just kind of took off,” Daly said.

Daly said she talked with her chemistry teacher, Ms. Colleen Epperson, and together they found an organization they wanted to work with and a date that would work around a hectic schedule for the end of the school year.

For about 10 years, juniors at Highlands High School were involved with the Water Walk, but in 2016, the fundraiser dissolved due to the weight of exams and end-of-the-year state tests.

Highlands High School students refer to the month of May as “Monster Month,” due to the amount of work they face.

But this year, it worked out with June 3, 2022, being the last day of classes for students at the high school.

100% of the money raised on Wednesday will go towards clean water filtration towers.

Daly adds, “we’ll send all the money we get to our organization called CONAPAC Peru which helps communities in the Amazon Rainforest build filtration systems for communities and homes. So, we’re hopefully looking at about four to eight filtration towers that will be going in those communities.”

Each filtration tower costs under $300, with the cheapest option as little as $100.

The prototype that students were able to see, use and test was the cheaper filtration tower. The filtration tower was donated by GA2030, an organization that wants to bring safe water to everyone.

All the juniors had a pledge form that the student would donate a specific amount of money and they pledged that they were going to save water and walk today.

Students and teachers alike not only raised awareness and learned about safe water but also had fun doing so.

Kids walked to the sounds of music on blaring speakers as well as teachers yelling through a bullhorn. To beat the heat, students also enjoyed clean water to drink while also snacking on popsicles.

Daly said that anyone can donate to this cause. Donations will be accepted at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas through May 27 or you can donate to CONAPAC Peru.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.