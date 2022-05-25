I-275 closed due to rollover crash, ejection in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 275 are shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash with one person ejected and serious injuries, according to police and dispatchers.

Colerain Township police ordered everyone on duty to respond with lights and sirens when the crash was first reported at 7:52 a.m. as a vehicle into the median.

Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed beyond Blue Rock Road. Westbound lanes are shut down past Colerain Avenue.

The following ramps also are blocked:

Blue Rock Road to EB I-275

Colerain Avenue (US 27) to WB I-275

FOX19 NOW contacted Colerain Township police spokesman Jim Love for more information on the crash and detour suggestions for motorists.

In response, he released a written statement saying some of the injuries are serious.

“There is a serious wreck on I-275 westbound between Colerain Ave exit & Blue Rock Rd exit. At this point, all traffic on both sides of the highway has been suspended.

“If going westbound you will be routed off onto Colerain Ave. You can go down Colerain Ave to Ronald Reagan, go west & continue on 275 further down. If you are going East you will exit onto Ronald Reagan - you can continue to Colerain Ave, go north, then continue on 275 Eastbound from there. At this time the scene is being taken care of & all we are sharing now is that some of the injuries are serious. More to come as it is appropriate.”

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.