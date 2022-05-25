Improvements coming to Ault Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ault Park has been around for more than 100 years. It hasn’t always looked the way it does today.

A volunteer board helps maintain and improve the park with input from the public.

“Right now, we are working in tandem with the Cincinnati Park Board on a trail preservation campaign,” explains Ault Park Board President Jeff Levine, “And we rely heavily on our private donors so that we can maintain those trails, keep them safe and keep them picturesque for everyone.”

Levine is the newly elected President of the Ault Park Advisory Council.

They are a non-profit that works alongside the City of Cincinnati to improve and maintain the park.

The board was founded in the 1980s when Ault Park looked very different. One of the founding members of the board is still a member to this day.

“The work products Rob Kranz, one of our founding members has seen over the last few decades, has kept him involved,” explains Levine. “He founded this board back in the 1980s when the park was in serious disrepair. A lot of people don’t realize it, but back in the 60s, Ault Park was overtaken by a biker gang and it was in very bad shape.”

Decades later after major renovations, the park has improved. People can be seen walking and running, taking their dog for a walk, and taking in the views from the historic pavilion.

“You can really do anything up here and it’s one of the crown jewels of Cincinnati,” continues Levine, “And that’s why this board exists, to keep it safe and preserve it so that all of Cincinnati can make memories here.”

