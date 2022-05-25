Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger employee charged with attempted murder in a shooting outside the Hyde Park store who was released from jail on a reduced bond is under arrest again - this time on new charges involving an AR-15 style rifle and drugs, court records show.

Kevion Howze, 23, was found at his Evanston residence Tuesday with the AR-15, a Beretta 92FS semi-automatic pistol and enough marijuana and fentanyl to sell, along with related drug processing equipment, Cincinnati District 2 police officers wrote in criminal complaints filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Houze was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 10 p.m. Tuesday on one count of having weapons under disability, two counts of drug trafficking and one count of drug possession.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on these new charges at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Houze was indicted last month on charges of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and felonious assault in connection with the March 25 shooting outside the Hyde Park Kroger store, court records show.

Houze began arguing with another person inside the store while he was on the job, court records show. He followed the victim, got a gun from his vehicle and then chased the victim through the parking lot, firing at least four shots.

The victim was hit in the back

Kevion Howze was arrested on April 4 in connection with a shooting that took place in the Hyde Park Kroger parking lot. (Hamilton County Justice Center)

Court records say Howze left the parking lot in his vehicle and was later identified by Kroger management and witnesses as the suspect.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but everyone needs to wake up. Senseless gun violence is happening in every neighborhood across this county,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said last month.

“It shouldn’t only grab headlines because it happened in Hyde Park.

“It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured. People should be outraged at what is currently going on. No one should fear getting shot while they are simply trying to shop at their local Kroger.”

Howze’s bond was originally set at $500,000.

He filed a motion seeking a lower amount, a judge reduced it to $100,000 and Houze was released shortly after, according to Hamilton County Clerk of Court.

He was arrested on the new charges Tuesday after officers in the court’s electronic monitoring unit (EMU) conducted a home visit, his criminal complaint shows.

Houze is prohibited from having guns because he is under criminal indictment for a violent offense, police wrote in the court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.