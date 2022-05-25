Contests
Man accused of animal cruelty will not get monkey back pending trial

Neo”, a black-capped capuchin monkey, was found inside Adam Kordes’s Westwood home in February. Animal control was alerted that the monkey might have been abused after a veterinarian in Florida saw videos of Neo and thought he had ingested Xanax and/or cocaine, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.(Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A judge on Wednesday denied a request by the owner of a monkey to get the animal back, saying there was probable cause to seize and keep the animal.

“Neo”, a black-capped capuchin monkey, was found inside Adam Kordes’ Westwood home in February.

Animal control was alerted that the monkey might have been abused after a veterinarian in Florida saw videos of Neo and thought he had ingested Xanax and/or cocaine, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Neo, whom Kordes claims is his emotional support animal, tested positive for amphetamines, Deters said.

Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, says her client did not give Neo drugs.

Once Neo was taken from Kordes, the animal underwent drug rehab treatment at a facility in Indiana.

The monkey got better and was transferred to a Florida animal care facility where he is now “thriving,” Deters explained.

Kordes is attempting to get Neo back despite being indicted on charges of animal cruelty and having a weapon while under disability, the prosecutor said.

The weapons charge stems from when Kordes was deemed incompetent to stand trial in connection with a deadly 2017 crash. Therefore, he is not allowed to have a gun, Deters said.

Kordes did own another monkey prior to buying Neo in August 2021. Kordes’ first monkey died under unknown circumstances, but Deters said he would suspect abuse was a factor.

Kordes’s next hearing is scheduled for June 22.

