Man sent video of alleged sexual assault to victim on Snapchat, sheriff’s office says

By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man used Snapchat to record and send video of himself allegedly groping a sleeping woman.

Ross Ginter, 41, turned himself over to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Ginter after a report of sexual abuse was made to the sheriff’s office, they said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was sleeping on Ginter’s couch when the alleged assault occurred.

The woman, who was physically helpless, had her breasts groped by Ginter as she slept, the sheriff’s office explained.

Ginter recorded himself touching the victim, they said.

He then sent the video to the victim on Snapchat, the sheriff’s office added.

The victim was able to figure out it was Ginter touching her in the video based on his “uniquely tattooed hand,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Ginter is now charged with one count of sexual abuse and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

