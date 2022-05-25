Mason City School District, Mason PD team up to bulk up security

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - School security is on the minds of many people across the country following Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas. For the Mason City School District, a partnership with the Mason Police Department has been established to help prevent any danger.

Tracey Carson with the Mason City School District says they’ve teamed up with the Mason Police Department to provide school resource officers and a camera system shared between their five schools and police.

“Four of our schools, out of five, are less than a quarter of a mile from the city of Masons Police Department,” says Carson. “Then, less than two miles are additional schools so that safety to proximity because we know that response time matters.”

On top of the security, the Mason City School District offers a mental wellness team who checks students’ attendance and behavioral patterns. The group talks to parents and students about mental health.

Carson says that the school district also offers an anonymous “Safe School Tip Line” that was used by more than 400 students in the 2020-21 school year.

“Perhaps, more importantly, we’ve worked really hard to try to prevent these kinds of things from happening,” Carson says. “By really making sure that every child in our schools is known and knows that they belong.”

Mason City Schools wants its students to know they are in a safe space and should always report any potential danger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.