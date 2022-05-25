Metro bus driver taken to hospital from head-on crash in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Metro bus driver was taken to a hospital after she was hurt in a head-on crash in West Price Hill early Wednesday, a Metro spokeswoman confirms.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. and shut down Glenway Avenue at Oliva Avenue for more than an hour.

Another vehicle struck the Metro bus as the bus was heading to Glenway Crossing to begin its route, according to Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones.

Glenway Ave is closed down right now. Cincinnati Police tell me this car crossed the center line and hit a Metro bus head on. Police tell me there are only minor injuries. Tow trucks are clearing the scene right now. Glenway Ave should be back open in a matter of minutes. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/RdQHUM7GJc — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) May 25, 2022

There were no passengers on board at the time.

“The Metro operator has been transported for injuries and the bus has sustained significant damage,” she wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

“It is our standard policy to work with police to investigate accidents to determine fault and what occurred and operators undergo routine drug testing following an accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.