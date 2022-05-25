Metro bus driver taken to hospital from head-on crash in West Price Hill

Contests
A Metro bus driver was taken to a hospital after she was hurt in a head-on crash in West Price Hill early Wednesday, a Metro spokeswoman confirms. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. and shut down Glenway Avenue near Overlook Avenue for more than an hour.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Metro bus driver was taken to a hospital after she was hurt in a head-on crash in West Price Hill early Wednesday, a Metro spokeswoman confirms.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. and shut down Glenway Avenue at Oliva Avenue for more than an hour.

Another vehicle struck the Metro bus as the bus was heading to Glenway Crossing to begin its route, according to Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones.

There were no passengers on board at the time.

“The Metro operator has been transported for injuries and the bus has sustained significant damage,” she wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

“It is our standard policy to work with police to investigate accidents to determine fault and what occurred and operators undergo routine drug testing following an accident.

