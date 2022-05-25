Contests
NKY firefighter sent video of alleged sexual assault to victim on Snapchat, sheriff’s office says

Man sent video of alleged sexual assault to victim on Snapchat, sheriff’s office says
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Burlington firefighter used Snapchat to record and send video of himself allegedly groping a sleeping woman.

Ross Ginter, 41, turned himself over to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Ginter after a report of sexual abuse was made to the sheriff’s office, they said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was sleeping on Ginter’s couch when the alleged assault occurred.

The woman, who was physically helpless, had her breasts groped by Ginter as she slept, the sheriff’s office explained.

Ginter recorded himself touching the victim, they said.

He then sent the video to the victim on Snapchat, the sheriff’s office added.

The victim was able to figure out it was Ginter touching her in the video based on his “uniquely tattooed hand,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators confirmed Thursday that Ginter was a firefighter with Burlington Fire Department when he was arrested.

Ginter is now charged with one count of sexual abuse and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

