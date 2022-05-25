Ohio governor orders flags to half staff after Texas school shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor the 19 children and two adults killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Flags statewide at all public buildings and grounds will fly at half staff until sunset on Saturday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a similar order on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School, “shooting at anyone that was in his way,” an official told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

This is the nation’s worst school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

