Ohio governor orders flags to half staff after Texas school shooting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor the 19 children...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor the 19 children and two adults killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. Pictured is the American flag at the West Virginia State Capitol, which was lowered to half staff on Tuesday.(WSAZ/Brendan Tierney)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor the 19 children and two adults killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

Flags statewide at all public buildings and grounds will fly at half staff until sunset on Saturday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a similar order on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School, “shooting at anyone that was in his way,” an official told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

This is the nation’s worst school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

GRAPHIC: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

