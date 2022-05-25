Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments in Cedar Point season pass lawsuit

By Josh Croup
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case surrounding season passholders at Cedar Point who argue the park should issue refunds for closing for two months during 2020 due to the pandemic.

Government health orders forced the park to delay the start of its 2020 season until July of that year. It typically opens in May.

Laura Valentine, who purchased a 2020 season pass to the park, filed suit and seeks a refund for the time she and other passholders weren’t able to access the park. Her lawyers argue the park breached its contract with passholders by not providing them access for the full season.

Cedar Fair, the park’s parent company, said it allowed those who bought passes to use them throughout the 2021 season to make up for lost time in 2020. Valentine’s lawyers argue that doesn’t legally solve the breach of contract issue. The only remedy, she argues, is for Cedar Point to issue a refund.

The park also argues that it has the authority to change its operating schedule without notice. Valentine’s lawyers said the park has the authority to change individual days during the season, but not the season itself. The court will decide if the term “season” is ambiguous.

The case involves whether or not season passholders should get a refund or not for not being able to use the park for two months during pandemic shutdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

Storms will go from scattered early Thursday to numerous and possibly severe after 1 p.m. until...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat Thursday
Frank's First Alert Weather Day Video Update
First Alert Forecast Update
Andrea Bengal
Sentencing day for driver who pleaded guilty to killing pedestrian on Beechmont Avenue
Several streets will shut down this weekend for the annual Taste of Cincinnati street food...
LIST: Taste of Cincinnati road closures
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day