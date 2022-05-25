Contests
Prospect woman wins over $110K showing mother how to play Kentucky Lottery online game

Winner Lisa Maltese
Winner Lisa Maltese(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman won over $110,000 Friday morning showing her mother how to play the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game on the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

“A couple of clicks and here we are,” Lisa Maltese of Prospect, Ky. told lottery officials.

Maltese said she sat down at her computer with her mother, who was visiting from Florida, how to play the game. Maltese said the Celtic Coins Jackpot is her favorite one to play.

“I called my mom into the room, and we sat down at my laptop,” Maltese said. “I wanted to show here step by step how to play.”

After wagering $5, “the screen started going into a bonus coin frenzy and then a pyramid appeared,” Maltese told lottery officials. Moments later, the screen read, “Congratulations, you won $111,615.38.”

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Maltese said. “It was so nice my mom was sitting next to me.”

She shared the good news with her husband Dan, who couldn’t believe how much she had won.

“I thought it was a joke,” Dan said.

Maltese said she received an email from the Kentucky Lottery, confirming the win and her accounts showed the amount won was in her transaction history.

She left the lottery headquarters with a check for $79,246.90, after taxes.

“This is so crazy,” she said.

The couple said they will probably take a nice vacation with the winnings but still need time to process the big win.

