Responding to tragedy: Springboro police chief’s experience with crisis events

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Responding to tragedies is something Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff is all too familiar with, but it is not his badge that has taken him into a majority of devastating scenes.

Aside from being a police chief, Kruithoff is a rapid response chaplain.

He has responded to Las Vegas in wake of the 2017 mass shooting, the Dallas police shootings, and Benton, Kentucky when a student opened fire at Marshall County High School in 2018.

“As a rapid response chaplain, we try to respond to natural disasters, man-made disasters, any area where there is a more enhanced need of a faith response or to help people go through the emotion of post-traumatic stress,” explains Kruithoff.

He was called to help in Texas but is unable to make the trip.

The chief says he has been to dozens of tragedies with the Billy Graham Ministries’ Rapid Response Team and added Texas already has a large number of chaplains.

“If I was needed, and I didn’t have a conflict, I would have certainly made myself available to go,” says Kruithoff.

Chief Kruithoff says the need for support will go beyond the walls of Robb Elementary.

“You literally have a community in crisis,” explained Kruithoff. “Even though you live in that community, you might not know anyone who is individually impacted, but you have probably driven by that school dozens, if not hundreds of times in that you’ve lived in that community. So, you have a community going through post-traumatic stress.”

Chaplains, like the Kruithoff, are there to help people work through their pain now, so it does not turn into a larger issue down the road.

“We want to help people get through this post-traumatic stress period by just talking through their emotions, giving them some suggestions by just being a comforting presence to them,” said Kruithoff. “So, we found it to be very effective. It’s very statistically and scientifically validated that people by talking through the post-traumatic stress that they’ve been through helps them from going down that road of PTSD.”

Chief Kruithoff says while it’s a faith-based group that responds, they are not there to push religion. They’re really there to listen.

The conversations with those impacted, for him, are 95% listening and 5% talking, which is usually them asking questions to help others continue to work through their emotions.

