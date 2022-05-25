Contests
Sinkhole causing lane closures in Downtown Cincinnati

The sinkhole is estimated at 13 feet deep.
Sinkhole at the intersection of 8th and Walnut streets in Downtown Cincinnati.
Sinkhole at the intersection of 8th and Walnut streets in Downtown Cincinnati.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The intersection of 8th and Walnut streets in Downtown Cincinnati is partially blocked off due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole is estimated at 13 feet deep.

It appears to have been caused by the partial collapse of an old brick sewer pipe, according to the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, which is investigating the sinkhole.

It was discovered Tuesday afternoon in the crosswalk in the northeast corner of the intersection.

There have been no reported injuries or property damage associated with the sinkhole, which is now cordoned off, MSD says.

Two of the four westbound lanes of East 8th Street are closed until repairs can be made.

Walnut Street and the streetcar line on Walnut are not impacted.

>> Cincinnati forced to cut street repairs in half due to rising costs

MSD will take video of the sewer on Wednesday to determine the extent of the damage and will work with a contractor to make repairs as soon as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

