Springfield Township teen accused of sexual assault released again

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old is once again released by a juvenile court magistrate, according to court documents.

The case involves both a teen and a pre-teen so police are not releasing the names or identifying information about the victim or the alleged attacker.

Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or guardian and placed on electronic monitoring. Igoe also wrote that the 14-year-old is to have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 14 until the court’s final decision on June 27.

The state objected to electronic monitoring for the teen, the document reads.

Prior to his release on Monday, the case went before Judge Kari Bloom in October 2021. Bloom ordered the 14-year-old released on the condition that he stay away from the alleged victim according to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

At the time the condition was set, Bloom said she was unaware that the suspect and victim lived near one another.

The 14-year-old violated the stay away order, the prosecutor’s office said

At a hearing, the prosecutor’s office asked that the 14-year-old be held in juvenile detention.

Bloom, with the knowledge that the suspect and victim lived near each other, ordered the teen to his aunt’s home, which is located outside Hamilton County, Clausing said. As a condition of that order, the teen had to wear an electronic monitor.

Clausing said the 14-year-old also violated that order.

Bloom said in a hearing it was not an “ill-willed” violation and that it was based on the monitor either being unplugged or running out of battery.

That hearing ended inconclusively and the 14-year-old was to remain detained until the follow-up hearing on May 23.

The family members of the victim said after the initial ruling in October that they are frustrated that the alleged 14-year-old attacker was released less than a day after his arrest.

“We’re angry, we’re upset, we’re hurt,” one family member identified only as Janet to protect the victim’s identity said. “I don’t understand how a brutal crime can be committed and they’re allowed to walk the streets and the victim is like, they seem like they’re the one that’s in trouble.”

