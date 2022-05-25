Contests
Storms Wednesday, First Alert Weather Day for severe storm risk Thursday

A few storms on Wednesday could have gusty winds and heavy rain, but Thursday could have strong to severe winds, hail and localized flooding.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers are possible anytime Wednesday with increased chances as evening approaches.

Daytime highs will hover around the low 80s.

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Rain and thunder chances will be with us most of the day.

Afternoon and evening storms could be strong to severe.

Parts of the area mainly east of Cincinnati are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms.

THURSDAY TIMELINE:

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Storms far east possible, gusty wind, & heavy downpours
  • 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Severe storms, downpours, and damaging wind especially east of I-71
  • 11 p.m. through overnight: Rain and non-severe storms continue.

The final portion of the storm will move slowly through the area making showers widespread through mid-day Friday.

Rain will taper to a drizzle with low, gray cloud cover.

Skies will clear Friday night.

Then, get ready for a great Memorial Day weekend

It will be mostly sunny and warm Saturday through Memorial Day on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Cheviot City Council member banned from social media app after 'Pride Month' post
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
Baby formula shortage impacting those who need WIC assistance
New crocodiles at Newport Aquarium
