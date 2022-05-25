Storms Wednesday, First Alert Weather Day for severe storm risk Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers are possible anytime Wednesday with increased chances as evening approaches.

Daytime highs will hover around the low 80s.

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Rain and thunder chances will be with us most of the day.

Afternoon and evening storms could be strong to severe.

Parts of the area mainly east of Cincinnati are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms.

THURSDAY TIMELINE:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Storms far east possible, gusty wind, & heavy downpours

2 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Severe storms, downpours, and damaging wind especially east of I-71

11 p.m. through overnight: Rain and non-severe storms continue.

The final portion of the storm will move slowly through the area making showers widespread through mid-day Friday.

Rain will taper to a drizzle with low, gray cloud cover.

Skies will clear Friday night.

Then, get ready for a great Memorial Day weekend

It will be mostly sunny and warm Saturday through Memorial Day on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.