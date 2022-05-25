Storms Wednesday, First Alert Weather Day for strong storms on Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Off-and-On showers are possible anytime Wednesday and the activity will generally increase as evening approaches. Daytime highs will hover around the low 80s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday. While rain and thunder chances will be with us for most of the day, afternoon and evening storms could be strong to severe.

Parts of the area mainly east of Cincinnati are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms.

THURSDAY TIMELINE:

11AM - 1PM: Storm far east possible, gusty wind, & heavy downpours

2pm- 11pm: Severe storms, downpours, damaging wind especially east of I-71.

11pm-Overnight: Rain and non severe storms continue.

The last parts of the storm will move slowly through the area so that through midday Friday showers will be widespread. Showers will taper to drizzle with low, gray cloud cover and as evening approaches it will be damp and rain will end.

The sky will clear Friday night then Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.