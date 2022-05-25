Contests
Talawanda student being investigated for threatening another student

Oxford police are investigating after a student was accused of threatening another student at...
Oxford police are investigating after a student was accused of threatening another student at Talawanda Middle School.(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A lockdown at Talawanda Middle School in Oxford, Ohio is over following a police investigation of a student threat against another, according to a statement on the school district’s Facebook page.

The school went into a modified lockdown around 11:50 a.m. which meant no visitors were allowed in the building.

The district says the lockdown was put into place in an effort to be cautious as police investigated the threat.

It was lifted around 12:16 p.m.

The district says all students are safe and have returned to class.

Oxford police say the student who’s accused of making the threat is in custody, according to the district’s Facebook page.

District officials say the student who is being investigated was not at school today.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

