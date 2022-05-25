Contests
West Price Hill barbershop being forced to move after decades to make way for new development

Barbershop owner says he's being forced out for new development
By Amber Jayanth
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Custom Cutts has served customers of West Price Hill for 23 years, but now, the owner says they are being forced to move to make room for a new brewery.

The Glenway Avenue barber shop owned by Maurice Black has become more of an institution and a gathering spot for people in the community.

“I’ve been here so long people can come drop their kids off, they have no worries,” Black explained. “You can come talk sports whatever you want. We like doctors and counselors. We everything to the community.”

He now says he has 30 days to move out.

In 2019, The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority sold the property to Price Hill Will.

In January, Black received a notice learning that he will no longer be allowed to rent the space for his business due to a new brewery that is moving in.

“I think it’s wrong to step on the little guy. Kick the little guy out,” said Black.

The area that is planning to be revitalized is on the northwest corner of West 8th Street, Overlook Avenue and Glenway Avenue.

Federal dollars under the Capital Improvement program would help pay for the $2 million mixed-use development project.

Brian Garry, with Neighborhoods United, has been fighting back with Black hoping to save his barbershop.

Under the Uniform Relocation Act, Garry says Black would be eligible for funding to relocate, which would provide between $10,000 to $25,000, but he says that’s not enough.

“You can’t just give this guy millions of dollars, but give the community hub here, the barber shop nothing, and have him go away,” says Garry. “We’ve seen this before. We’ve seen actual business owners become homeless as a result of development, so we’re not going to accept that we demand that he be made fully whole.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to Price Hill Will and the City of Cincinnati, but we have not heard back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

