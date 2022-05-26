Contests
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym

Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 23-year-old paramedic was killed when gym equipment fell on her as she was exercising at a Club Fitness early Tuesday morning.

Police said the freak accident happened around 2:50 a.m. when no one else was in the gym. Another gym goer found Dolores “Dolo” Boschert dead underneath the equipment when they entered the gym about 30 minutes after the accident.

The gym member who found Boschert attempted to render aid and called 911.

Police said Boschert was squatting on a Smith machine when her legs gave out and she was pinned under the barbell. A Smith machine is a weight machine that consists of a barbell that is fixed within steel rails, allowing only vertical movement. It is most commonly used to perform squats.

Boschert worked as a paramedic for Christian Hospital EMS and was named Paramedic of the Year the week before her death.

In a Facebook post, Christian Hospital EMS said they will miss Boschert’s “vibrant” energy.

“She always lit up any room she entered with her bright personality and bouncing energy,” the post reads. “She had the greatest outlook on life and was always able to see the positive in all situations. We are grateful for the memories we made with Dolores that will stick with us the rest of our lives.”

The Club Fitness in St. Charles is located about 25 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

