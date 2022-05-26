Mother arrested after threat prompted lockdown at Clermont County Schools

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 35-year-old mother is under arrest after Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman says she made a threat toward her children’s school.

Chief Broxterman says the clerk at a Marathon on Ohio 125 called police after the woman came to the gas station and allegedly said she planned on attacking a school in Union Township.

Broxterman said she had three children with her ages nine, 11 and one.

Police looked at surveillance video from the Marathon station and were able to run the woman’s license plates which led officers to her apartment in Batavia where she was placed under arrest.

An emergency lockdown was put in place at Clermont County Schools as police searched for the woman.

Chief Broxterman says she will be charged shortly, possibly with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Broxterman says the children are okay and they are now in the custody of Clermont County Youth Services.

The woman did not have any weapons with her, Broxterman said, and police are getting a search warrant to go through her vehicle and apartment.

The chief said there is no active threat at this point and schools are no longer under lockdown.

This is the second threat in two days that led to a lockdown at a school in Clermont County.

An 8th grader was accused of making threats against West Clermont Middle School in Batavia Township on Wednesday.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s office charged the male student with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing and a misdemeanor count of making false alarms, the sheriff’s office said.

The 13-year-old was removed from the school and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

