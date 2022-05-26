Coroner’s office seeking DNA match for man who died in 1992

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help in cracking a decades-old cold case.

Death investigators have been trying to identify a man since he was found unresponsive by railroad tracks in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood in May 1992.

“No one came looking for him,” said Justin Weber with the coroner’s office, “and no one has since.”

30 years ago this week yard workers found a man unresponsive. He later died at the hospital. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office still doesn't know who he is. Can you help them identify him? It's a story you'll only see here on @FOX19 at 10p. pic.twitter.com/G7iWCKVzAf — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) May 25, 2022

Weber is a professional death investigator. He says the man they’ve provisionally named Bill was found on the railroad tracks near Dayton and Linn streets.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 27 and died two days later. Weber says there’s no indication of foul play and that he died of natural causes.

“Sounds like something along the lines of a stroke that caused him to become unresponsive,” Weber said.

What makes solving cases like these so difficult, according to Weber, is oftentimes victims like this were transient or experiencing homelessness. Some of their family members might not have known they were missing or dead.

“We haven’t found any information to be able to identify the individual,” he said.

Here’s what investigators do know: He was Black, aged 50-70, 6′1″ and around 206 lbs.

He had curly black and gray hair about an inch in length with a full beard and mustache and brown eyes.

Weber says investigators exhumed the body in 2004 and sent a sample of his DNA to a database. They just need someone to submit a match.

“We have done as much as we can do. Until we have a hit on the other end, we’re just kind of in the waiting game to identify this individual.”

Weber continued: “You know this person was loved by someone. This person’s family is missing them some way, shape or form, and they deserve to know their loved one is here in this facility.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

