Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner’s office seeking DNA match for man who died in 1992

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Courtney King
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help in cracking a decades-old cold case.

Death investigators have been trying to identify a man since he was found unresponsive by railroad tracks in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood in May 1992.

“No one came looking for him,” said Justin Weber with the coroner’s office, “and no one has since.”

Weber is a professional death investigator. He says the man they’ve provisionally named Bill was found on the railroad tracks near Dayton and Linn streets.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 27 and died two days later. Weber says there’s no indication of foul play and that he died of natural causes.

“Sounds like something along the lines of a stroke that caused him to become unresponsive,” Weber said.

What makes solving cases like these so difficult, according to Weber, is oftentimes victims like this were transient or experiencing homelessness. Some of their family members might not have known they were missing or dead.

“We haven’t found any information to be able to identify the individual,” he said.

Here’s what investigators do know: He was Black, aged 50-70, 6′1″ and around 206 lbs.

He had curly black and gray hair about an inch in length with a full beard and mustache and brown eyes.

Weber says investigators exhumed the body in 2004 and sent a sample of his DNA to a database. They just need someone to submit a match.

“We have done as much as we can do. Until we have a hit on the other end, we’re just kind of in the waiting game to identify this individual.”

Weber continued: “You know this person was loved by someone. This person’s family is missing them some way, shape or form, and they deserve to know their loved one is here in this facility.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
Amber Conley estimates the snake was around 4′5″ long.
Long dead snake pulled from Indiana lake with fish still in mouth
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Cincinnati police say the crash happened at Rhode Island and Rockingham avenues shortly before...
Police ID man killed in Bond Hill crash

Latest News

New policy will eliminate inactive evictions cases for Hamilton County residents
New policy will eliminate inactive evictions cases for Hamilton County residents
Freestore Foodbank 'Canstruction'
Freestore Foodbank 'Canstruction'
Barbershop owner says he's being forced out for new development
West Price Hill barbershop being forced to move after decades to make way for new development
Ault Park looks to make improvements to its trails soon.
Improvements coming to Ault Park