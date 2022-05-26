Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dog and pig duo named Timon and Pumba get adopted together

Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in...
Timon and Pumba were adopted together and will live out their days at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.(Arizona Humane Society/Better Piggies Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo has found a forever home at an animal sanctuary in Arizona.

A Chihuahua and a pig aptly named Timon and Pumba found their way from the Arizona Humane Society to their permanent home at Better Piggies Rescue.

The humane society said although it’s not always recommended for pigs and dogs to live together, the pair loved to visit each other during their stay at the shelter. Better Piggies Rescue adopted the two together.

In a Facebook post, Better Piggies Rescue said Pumba has made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary.

“He’s a natural greeter, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September,” the sanctuary wrote. “Plus, he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog.”

The sanctuary said their biggest expense is medical bills. If you would like to donate, you can send money via Venmo or PayPal to @betterpiggiesrescue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

A horse that fell into a Florida pond is rescued and is expected to make a full recovery.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Horse rescued from drowning in deep pond
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault
Storm chances through the evening hours
Storm chances continue this evening
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
LIVE: Update on Texas school shooting investigation; police face questions over response