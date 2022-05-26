Film Cincinnati helping bring major movies to the Queen City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the years, Cincinnati has felt like a mini Hollywood at times, and the woman helping the Queen City shine under the big lights is the Executive Director of Film Cincinnati Kristen Schlotman.

For 25 years, Schlotman has been a part of Film Cincinnati.

“I knew I would always work in production and I knew I loved Cincinnati, so to be able to do both has been really a wonderful serendipity for me,” explained Schlotman.

She said her love for television and movies started when she was a child.

“I grew up watching ABC afternoon specials,” said Schlotman. “I auditioned for a few and I was in a few when I was in high school at Walnut Hills High School.”

After graduating from college and working as a radio DJ in North Carolina, Schlotman found her way back home taking on the role of Executive Director at Film Cincinnati.

She says bringing major movie productions here didn’t happen overnight.

Schlotman helped lead the way, advocating for the passage of the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit, which gives major incentives for filmmakers who bring their productions to the state.

“The reason they’re considering Cincinnati is that there’s an office here trying to recruit them, so we read movie scripts,” Schlotman said. “We get in touch with producers and directors. We send them electronic packages to show them what their film would like, like shooting right here in greater Cincinnati. Once we are able to sell them on the idea of coming here then we support the project from script to screen.”

In 2021, five major motion pictures were shot across the city, employing hundreds and spending thousands of dollars.

When the film “Inconceivable” wrapped up in 2016, with Nicolas Cage, the director had this to say.

“Regionally, this was to be shot playing the Hamptons, and when I saw what the city of Cincinnati offered, I completely changed the script so that it would embody this city and everything that it has to offer,” Director Jonathan Baker said.

Schlotman says she is living her dream, combining her two loves: movies and Cincinnati. She wants to create more space for others locally in the industry to help make Cincinnati the top destination for filmmaking.

“For so long, Cincinnati has had a rich history in arts and culture,” Schlotman explained. “Everyone remembers the opera and the ballet and the symphony, but I want them to remember film production as part of this tapestry. I think it’s a great pillar of the arts and culture in our community and I don’t want to stop until we’re number one.”

According to MovieMaker Magazine, Cincinnati is now one of the top 10 cities in the world for film production.

Breaking Through Series

This story is part of a weekly segment called Breaking Through.

FOX19 NOW will be highlighting those who are stepping forward to pave the way for a better future.

If you know a woman making a difference in the community, whether it’s a business, teaching, or volunteering we want to hear from you.

Call 513-421-1919 or send an email to desk@fox19now.com with “Breaking Through” in the subject line.

