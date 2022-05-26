Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are the primary concerns with storms this afternoon
The strong to severe storms can be expected in the afternoon through the evening.
The strong to severe storms can be expected in the afternoon through the evening.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day and storms will go from scattered early in the day to numerous and possibly severe after 1pm until 11PM.

Thursday morning we will look for scattered rain but manageable. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s, as storm development takes shape into the afternoon.

RAIN TIMELINE:

Morning: Scattered light rain showers, not severe.

1pm - 8pm: Storms producing damaging wind, heavy rain, and localized flooding possible. Some hail is also possible in storms.

8pm- 11pm: Storm chances continue especially east of the city.

Friday Morning: Light rain showers, not severe.

The last part of the storm will move slowly through the area so that through midday Friday showers will be widespread. Showers will taper to drizzle with low, gray cloud cover and as evening approaches it will be damp and rain will end.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, but sunshine takes over on Sunday and Memorial Day with warm conditions. Temperatures by Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Sunshine and temperatures near 90 are expected through the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
First Alert Weather Day Issued Thursday
Frank's First Alert Weather Day Video Update
First Alert Forecast Update
logo
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Threat Thursday 1 pm - 11 pm
Tracking threat for strong to severe storms on Thursday
Some storms today, First Alert Weather Day for Thursday