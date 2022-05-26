First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day and storms will go from scattered early in the day to numerous and possibly severe after 1pm until 11PM.

Thursday morning we will look for scattered rain but manageable. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s, as storm development takes shape into the afternoon.

RAIN TIMELINE:

Morning: Scattered light rain showers, not severe.

1pm - 8pm: Storms producing damaging wind, heavy rain, and localized flooding possible. Some hail is also possible in storms.

8pm- 11pm: Storm chances continue especially east of the city.

Friday Morning: Light rain showers, not severe.

The last part of the storm will move slowly through the area so that through midday Friday showers will be widespread. Showers will taper to drizzle with low, gray cloud cover and as evening approaches it will be damp and rain will end.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, but sunshine takes over on Sunday and Memorial Day with warm conditions. Temperatures by Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Sunshine and temperatures near 90 are expected through the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.