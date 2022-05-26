First Alert Weather Day: Threatening storms this afternoon & evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rain and storms will push through the Tri-State this afternoon. The biggest threat will be heavy rain, damaging winds and lightning.

TIMELINE

Until 8 p.m.: Storms producing damaging wind, heavy rain, and localized flooding possible as well as some hail

8 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Storm chances continue especially east of the city

Friday Morning: Light rain showers, not severe

The last part of the storm will move slowly so through midday Friday showers will be widespread. Showers will taper to drizzle with low, gray cloud cover and as evening approaches it will be damp and the rain will end.

