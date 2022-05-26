Contests
Great Parks of Hamilton County to reopen wet playgrounds Memorial Day weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parents and kids will see new improvements when Parky’s Wetland Adventure in Woodland Mound and Parky’s Ark in Winton Woods open starting Saturday, May 28.

The safety updates are in place which fixed deteriorating surfacing, cracking and border issues, officials with Great Parks of Hamilton County said.

“We are excited to reopen the wet playgrounds at Winton Woods and Woodland Mound so children can share in the fun of playing in the water and keeping cool throughout the summer,” Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks, said.

The improvements were paid for with funds from an additional 0.95-mill Great Parks levy voters passed last fall, parks officials said.

Both wet playgrounds will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 14, as long as there is enough staff at each location.

The cost is $6 per child.

Bathing suits must be worn and children must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

