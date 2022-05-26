Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the massacre.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart.”

Irma Garcia had been teaching at Robb Elementary School for 23 years. The couple leave behind four children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to cover various expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive?...
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Carnival: Paint project affected some cruise passengers