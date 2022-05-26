Kidnapping charge for man accused of stealing running car with toddler in backseat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area man is under arrest on 10 charges including kidnapping after police say he stole a running car with a toddler in the backseat.

William Mayborg, 52, of Colerain Township, is accused of driving off in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu left running outside the BP gas station off Spring Grove Avenue in Northside while the owner was inside on April 18, police wrote in court records.

A 2-year-old girl was in the backseat, according to an affidavit.

The Chevrolet was found about 20 minutes later in the 2000 block of West North Bend Road with the toddler inside, alone, police wrote.

It took officers more than a month to track down Mayborg, but he was booked into the Hamilton County jail by 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Mayborg is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Friday before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates.

The judge ordered Mayborg held without bond, at least for now, the latest court documents show.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Mayborg also was arrested on two counts of theft and one count each of making false alarms, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments, failure to stop after an accident, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without a license.

