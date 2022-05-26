LIST: Taste of Cincinnati road closures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual street food festival Taste of Cincinnati will return Downtown for the first time since 2019.

More than 50 vendors sell samples of their specialty menu items while 36 musical acts perform live.

It all happens 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday on Fifth Street between Main Street and Columbia Parkway.

Several downtown Cincinnati streets will shut down starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Fifth Street: Between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway (curb lanes will be restricted beginning at 10 a.m.)

Columbia Parkway: Between Downtown and Sixth Street ramp

Sycamore Street: Between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)

Broadway Street: Between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street: Converted to a temporary two-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Sentinel Street: Closed

Lawrence Street: Closed

