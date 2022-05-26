Man found guilty of murdering 15-year-old in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict in the 2019 murder of a 15-year-old Cincinnati boy.

Donte Thompkins, 17, was convicted of murder and felonious assault. He was also 15 years old at the time of the shooting.

It happened in August 2019 as a group of people were fighting in a courtyard of a Reading Road apartment complex, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Thompkins was fighting with a man named Tommy Glover, Deters says. At some point he pulled out a gun and fired three rounds.

One of the rounds struck Ka’Sean Banks, whom Deters describes as an innocent bystander. The 15-year-old died instantly, the prosecutor says.

Glover was also shot once but survived.

Thompkins will be sentenced June 30. He faces life in prison.

Said Deters, “I’d like to thank the work of my assistant, Brian Goodyear and the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit. This kind of senseless violence will not be tolerated. Ke’Sean should have been able to be outside of his apartment without fear of being gunned down. I can’t imagine the pain his family has experienced, but I hope they find some comfort in knowing his killer has been held accountable.”

FOX19 spoke to Banks’ family after the shooting.

“Kesean was my genius. Kesean was a wiz in school, a straight-A student,” said his grandmother, Linda Banks. “He drawed cartoon characters. I miss Kesean so much nobody will ever know. Kesean was a very loving, caring person. Everybody was crazy about Kesean because Kesean gave you knowledge.”

