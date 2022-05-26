Contests
Mayor, interim city manager release recommended budget

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp present the recommended FY23 budget.
Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp present the recommended FY23 budget.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp unveiled the recommended Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Thursday.

Details of the budget are outlined below in a letter from the Mayor to members of City Council.

A copy of the budget is also available on the city’s website.

Public budget hearings are as follows:

  • Madisonville Rec Center, Thursday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • City Hall, Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
    • Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. committee meeting
  • College Hill Rec Center, Thursday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

