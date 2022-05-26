Mayor, interim city manager release recommended budget
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp unveiled the recommended Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Thursday.
Details of the budget are outlined below in a letter from the Mayor to members of City Council.
Public budget hearings are as follows:
- Madisonville Rec Center, Thursday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- City Hall, Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. committee meeting
- College Hill Rec Center, Thursday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
