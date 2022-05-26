Police sent to all schools in city of Fairfield, Fairfield Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police will be in all schools as a precaution Thursday in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Township after a possible threat at one of the district’s middle schools.

Fairfield police determined there was no evidence of a threat to Creekside Middle School but still wanted that extra presence in all buildings, district officials said in a statement on their website.

There is a renewed focus on school security locally and nationally in light of the mass school shooting in Texas earlier this week.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two adults at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde.

“During the evening hours on May 25, a community member reported that a student at Creekside shared information with him about a possible threat at Creekside Middle School. The City of Fairfield Police Department immediately began an investigation. After speaking with the student who shared the concern, the Fairfield PD concluded that there was no evidence of a threat to Creekside Middle School. The Fairfield City School District, the City of Fairfield Police Department, and the Fairfield Township Police Department take these matters very seriously. Even though there is no evidence of a threat, Fairfield and Fairfield Township PDs have agreed to have a police presence in all of our school buildings in the city and township on Thursday, May 26.”

On Wednesday, Butler County’s top law enforcement officer, Sheriff Richard Jones, called for more safety measures in local schools.

Specifically, he said law enforcement in all schools is needed, along with trained, armed staff members, and metal detectors.

Jones was one of the first elected officials nationally to call for arming teachers in schools and made national news in 2018 when he offered free firearm instruction for them and other school staff. Classes quickly filled up.

The Republican sheriff has been speaking out about school safety for years.

Those efforts were stepped up after he and his deputies responded to a February 2016 school shooting in Madison Township that left four wounded and again after the deadly mass shooting killed 17 students and staff members and wounded more than a dozen others in Parkland, Florida shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

“Here we are again,” Jones said on Facebook Live Wednesday, one day after the latest school mass shooting.

“We’ve got to stand up and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to protect the kids in school. What we’re doing now is not enough and we need to be on the same page. It doesn’t matter what political party you belong to or don’t belong to. You’ve gotta make these schools safe.”

