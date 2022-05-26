Reporter Ken Baker

Coming home to Cincinnati and FOX19 is a full-circle story for Ken Baker. He joined the team in 2022 as a reporter.

Ken grew up in Erlanger, Kentucky. His first job was as a teleprompter operator for FOX19′s morning show more than a decade ago.

The next step in his career was as an anchor/reporter in Myrtle Beach. He’s covered a wide array of stories including Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm that brought high winds and flooding to the South Carolina coast. He also covered the highly controversial removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House.

He then took a job at the Gray Station in Louisville Kentucky, WAVE. He reported on the aftermath of the civil unrest in the city following protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Journalism is Ken’s passion. His greatest pride is telling the stories that matter most to you.

When not at work, he enjoys live music, exploring local eateries and traveling.

Ken is over the moon to be back home telling your stories.

If you have any story ideas, please email Ken at Ken.Baker@FOX19Now.com.

