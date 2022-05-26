Sentencing day for driver who pleaded guilty to killing pedestrian on Beechmont Avenue
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who recently pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a Tri-State church musician who was walking in the bike lane on Beechmont Avenue will be sentenced to prison Thursday.
Andrea Bengal, 49, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh.
She pleaded guilty last month to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (OVI), court records show.
The judge can sentence Bengal from 2 to 8 years on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge alone and fine her up to $15,000. Conviction of this offense brings mandatory prison time, court records show.
The other charges do not require prison time, but the judge can sentence Bengal from 6 to 18 months on the vehicular assault count and 180 days for the OVI, as well as fine her up to $6,000.
Bengal had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash at 10 p.m. on June 9, 2021, prosecutors wrote in a court document called the “Bill of Particulars” that specifies the accusations. She also did not have a valid driver’s license
Sheriff’s officials have said her vehicle went off Beechmont Avenue and into the bike line where 57-year-old Jee Han Park was walking.
Bengal’s car struck Park and then a utility pole, throwing Park off Bengal’s vehicle and into the front yard of a home.
Park was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials have said.
She was a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati and a church musician.
Bengal was flown to the same hospital after the crash, sheriff’s officials said.
