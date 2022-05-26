Contests
Sentencing day for driver who pleaded guilty to killing pedestrian on Beechmont Avenue

Andrea Bengal
Andrea Bengal(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver who recently pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a Tri-State church musician who was walking in the bike lane on Beechmont Avenue will be sentenced to prison Thursday.

Andrea Bengal, 49, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Melba Marsh.

She pleaded guilty last month to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (OVI), court records show.

The judge can sentence Bengal from 2 to 8 years on the aggravated vehicular homicide charge alone and fine her up to $15,000. Conviction of this offense brings mandatory prison time, court records show.

The other charges do not require prison time, but the judge can sentence Bengal from 6 to 18 months on the vehicular assault count and 180 days for the OVI, as well as fine her up to $6,000.

Bengal had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash at 10 p.m. on June 9, 2021, prosecutors wrote in a court document called the “Bill of Particulars” that specifies the accusations. She also did not have a valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s officials have said her vehicle went off Beechmont Avenue and into the bike line where 57-year-old Jee Han Park was walking.

Bengal’s car struck Park and then a utility pole, throwing Park off Bengal’s vehicle and into the front yard of a home.

Park was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials have said.

She was a doctoral student at the University of Cincinnati and a church musician.

Bengal was flown to the same hospital after the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

Andrea Bengal, 48, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Andrea Bengal, 48, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and operating a vehicle Under the influence of alcohol/drugs, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

