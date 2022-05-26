Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teachers offered free gun training from Butler County sheriff

Firearm training
Firearm training(Smith & Wesson)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is offering free firearm training to teachers in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The sheriff has made firearm training available to teachers in previous years.

In December of 2018, a 16-year-old student at Hamilton Freshman School was found with a loaded gun. A day later, Sheriff Jones announced he was holding a free training session for teachers.

The sheriff said at the time, “If guns are in schools, they need to understand what they look like, sound like and what they can do.”

His message has remained the same through the years.

On Wednesday, he called for added safety measures in schools.

“We’ve got to stand up and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to protect the kids in school. What we’re doing now is not enough and we need to be on the same page. It doesn’t matter what political party you belong to or don’t belong to. You’ve gotta make these schools safe.”

>> Related | Police sent to all schools in Fairfield, Fairfield Township <<

Sheriff Jones is holding a 1 p.m. press conference Thursday to discuss the latest firearm training offer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

A 15-year-old Forest Park boy accused of shooting his father during an argument over bedtime...
Teen charged with shooting his father faces new charges in I-275 carjacking, pistol-whipping
Mother arrested after threat prompted lockdown at Clermont County Schools
William Mayborg
Kidnapping charge for man accused of stealing running car with toddler in backseat
No one inside the home was hurt, but the driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to separate...
2 hospitalized when vehicle crashes into Wyoming home, police say