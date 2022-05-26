Teen charged with shooting his father faces new charges in I-275 carjacking, pistol-whipping

Contests
A 15-year-old Forest Park boy accused of shooting his father during an argument over bedtime and fleeing the state with the gun earlier this month faces new charges in a carjacking and pistol-whipping on Interstate 275.(WAFB)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Forest Park boy accused of shooting his father during an argument over bedtime and fleeing the state with the gun earlier this month faces new charges in a carjacking and pistol-whipping on Interstate 275.

The teen was charged Wednesday with felonious assault and four counts of aggravated robbery, said Forest Park Lt. Adam Pape.

The teen remains locked up at the Hamilton County Juvenile Youth Court Detention Center.

He was charged with felonious assault and auto theft on May 11 after police say he shot his father in the stomach at their family home about midnight.

Forest Park police say they want to see the juvenile held in custody.

He already has demonstrated he is a “substantial flight risk” and now they contend these new charges show he also has a clear pattern of violence with guns.

FOX19 NOW is not naming the teen because he is a minor.

The 8th grader was arraigned last week in his father’s shooting. FOX19 NOW is checking with juvenile court officials to see when he will be arraigned on the new felony charges.

At his hearing last week, his defense attorney, mother and older brother all asked Hamilton County Juvenile Court Magistrate Elizabeth Igoe to release him. She said she couldn’t because his mother lives out of state and there was no local guardian available then to take him, at least at that point.

In the new case, police say their investigation determined the teen walked up a silver 2010 Ford Fusion car parked in the gore at the exit ramp from Hamilton Avenue to eastbound I-275 about 4 a.m. on April 30, he said.

The car was parked there so the four people inside could grab a quick nap after traveling all night.

The teen - who was armed with a gun - woke them up by knocking on the window and ordering everyone out, according to the lieutenant.

Three of the men got out, but the fourth kept sleeping.

The teen got into the car from the driver’s side, woke him and ordered him out, an incident report shows.

The victim refused, the lieutenant said, and the teen struck him on the right side of the face with the gun and then pointed it at him.

The victim pushed the gun away from his face and “one round was discharged, striking the window,” the incident report states.

The teen, still armed with the gun, exited the car and got into the passenger seat of a gray 2005 Dodge truck that was initially behind the victim’s vehicle but then pulled in front of it.

The truck took off and headed east on I-275.

The victims followed the truck as they called 911, police said, and tracked it it all the way to Planet Fitness after exiting the highway at Ohio 747.

That’s where the driver and teen got out and ran off.

A police K-9 and drone helped police search for the suspects, but they escaped, according to the incident report.

Police determined the truck was taken during an aggravated robbery in Forest Park on April 28, two days before the carjacking was reported.

They had the truck towed to the police department and placed in the lab for processing.

They also processed the carjacking vehicle for evidence and say one shell casing was found. It is being held as evidence.

The aggravated robbery offense related to the truck remains under investigation, according to the lieutenant.

So far no charges have been filed.

