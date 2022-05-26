Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting

Police investigate a shooting on Reading Road that left one teenager critically injured...
Police investigate a shooting on Reading Road that left one teenager critically injured Thursday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

The victims are a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, according to police at the scene.

EMS transported the 17-year-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

There is a white car at the scene riddled with bullet holes.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Thursday’s shooting is less than a block from the Family Dollar where a 16-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting. Four other teens are charged in the murder.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp present the recommended FY23 budget.
Mayor, interim city manager release recommended budget
Teen charged with shooting his father faces new charges in I-275 carjacking, pistol-whipping
Teen charged with shooting his father faces new charges in I-275 carjacking, pistol-whipping
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. There will be a risk of severe storms this evening and...
First Alert Weather Day: Threatening storms this afternoon & evening
Storm chances through the evening hours
Storm chances continue this evening