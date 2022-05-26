Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Thursday afternoon.

The victims are a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, according to police at the scene.

EMS transported the 17-year-old to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

There is a white car at the scene riddled with bullet holes.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Thursday’s shooting is less than a block from the Family Dollar where a 16-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting. Four other teens are charged in the murder.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

