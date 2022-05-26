‘This didn’t have to happen:’ Local parents deal with trauma, tragedy of Texas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parents are struggling to cope with the grief of the mass shooting in a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

“Yesterday, it was devastating,” said Sandra Jackson. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Jackson lives in Pleasant Ridge. She has two children. She says the shooting has left her with feelings of deep apprehension—and inevitability.

“Sadly, it’s the recognition that’s like, what’s next? Where next?” She said.

Add to those feelings depression, confusion, anxiety—even guilt. They’re consuming some Tri-State parents as they try to make sense of what happened Tuesday in Uvalde.

MORE | Stories emerge about the lives of the 19 children lost in Texas | Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Laura Dobney is an Ohio mother-of-four.

“These kids are my kids’ ages, and it’s just... I can’t imagine,” she said Wednesday.

Cincinnati psychiatrist Dr. Courtney Cinko says parents need to talk to their kids about the shooting. She advises parents to first ask what they know and then proceed to how they feel about it.

“Kids are most vulnerable to those anxieties if they’ve had tragic things happen to them in the past, so this can often trigger things they’ve dealt with before,” Cinko explained.

It’s a traffic jam of emotions, and it can be taxing for children and adults alike. Cinko says it’s important to validate those feelings, something she has had to do herself.

“My first thought was disbelief, then incredible sadness, and I’ve been dealing with this all day,” she said. “Sadness, anger, frustration, and then there’s like this idea of, I feel helpless.”

Jackson says it doesn’t matter that the shooting happened more than a thousand miles away.

“It’s horrifying,” she said. “You worry about what you’re going to do the next time your kid has to go to school.”

Added Dobney, “I can’t imagine not being able to tuck your kiddos in at night, and just all of that they’re missing out on, and this didn’t have to happen.”

A rally will be held on Fountain Square on Saturday, June 4. Find out more info here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.