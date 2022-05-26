2 hospitalized when vehicle crashes into Wyoming home, police say

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Wyoming police and fire crews are on scene investigating after a vehicle ran off Springfield Pike (Ohio 4) near Oliver Road and crashed into a home Thursday morning.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to separate hospitals, said Detective Patrick Sublet.

The driver went to a hospital for treatment of a medical emergency that is believed to have caused the crash, he said.

The juvenile complained of back pain and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.