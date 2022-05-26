Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 hospitalized when vehicle crashes into Wyoming home, police say

Wyoming police and fire crews are on scene investigating after a vehicle ran off Springfield...
Wyoming police and fire crews are on scene investigating after a vehicle ran off Springfield Pike (Ohio 4) and struck a house Thursday morning. Two people - the driver and a juvenile passenger - were taken to separate hospitals, police say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Wyoming police and fire crews are on scene investigating after a vehicle ran off Springfield Pike (Ohio 4) near Oliver Road and crashed into a home Thursday morning.

No one inside the home was hurt, but the driver and a juvenile passenger were taken to separate hospitals, said Detective Patrick Sublet.

The driver went to a hospital for treatment of a medical emergency that is believed to have caused the crash, he said.

The juvenile complained of back pain and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Mother Land Theme Park Black Panther Gift Shop" at the Cincinnati Art Museum
FOP president wants painting removed from Cincinnati Art Museum
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kevion Houze
Kroger shooting suspect, out on bond, found with AR-15, drugs: court docs
Both sides of Interstate 275 were shut down in western Hamilton County due to a rollover crash...
Driver in critical condition after vehicle flips multiple times on I-275
Magistrate Liz Igoe ruled Monday that the 14-year-old should be released to a parent or...
14-year-old accused of sexual assaulting 11-year-old released again

Latest News

Reporter Ken Baker
Police will be in all schools as a precaution Thursday in the city of Fairfield and Fairfield...
Police sent to all schools in city of Fairfield, Fairfield Township
Storms will go from scattered early Thursday to numerous and possibly severe after 1 p.m. until...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat Thursday
Frank's First Alert Weather Day Video Update
First Alert Forecast Update