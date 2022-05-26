WATCH: Joey Votto uses postgame interview to speak on mass shootings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - He hit a home run and a triple Wednesday night to power the Reds to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, but those heroics were far from Joey Votto’s mind during his postgame interview.

Votto instead used the platform to send his condolences to the victims of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Joey Votto delivers an emotional message to the communities of Buffalo and Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/3YOMZiN32a — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 26, 2022

