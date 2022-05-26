Contests
WATCH: Joey Votto uses postgame interview to speak on mass shootings

‘You have our love. You have our support.’
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) plays in a baseball game against the Miami...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) plays in a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - He hit a home run and a triple Wednesday night to power the Reds to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, but those heroics were far from Joey Votto’s mind during his postgame interview.

Votto instead used the platform to send his condolences to the victims of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

