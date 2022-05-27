Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Anonymity key to Crime Stoppers success

Crime Stoppers has a board of directors that approves the reward amounts if a tip leads to an...
Crime Stoppers has a board of directors that approves the reward amounts if a tip leads to an arrest.
By Andrea Finney
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crime Stoppers of Greater Cincinnati says their system of cash for clues is helping solve crimes.

“I think every police officer in the world will tell you somebody knows something. We just have to make it worthwhile to bring that information forward,” Lesa Baker, Cincinnati Police Specialist.

People call Crime Stoppers with tips while remaining anonymous.

“The first thing they want to know is do I have to say my name? And I reassure them, no we don’t use names here,” Baker said.

Tipsters who call Crime Stoppers are issued a code number associated with their information and so are people who leave a tip online.

They have to log in or call back in 30 days if they want to receive the reward if it leads to an arrest.

“Most of the time they know the person was arrested before we do, and they’ll call us back and say I saw that person was arrested, was it because of my tip? Most of the time it was,” Baker said.

Crime Stoppers has a board of directors that approves the reward amounts then the tipster takes their unique number to a bank to pick up the cash.

Although a person’s knowledge may lead to an arrest, Crime Stoppers officials say many callers choose not to collect their rewards.

“Keeping people anonymous, I believe is the key feature. I think people will like the rewards. But most of the time, the reward is kind of secondary. They just want to be able to stay anonymous,” Gene Ferrara, President of Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers, said.

$83,000 in reward money was handed out by Crime Stoppers in 2021 and authorities were able to close 186 cases in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Of that total, 22 homicide investigations have been solved.

Since Crime Stoppers began in the area, nearly 13,000 arrests have been made settling just under 17,000 cases.

“I think the major thing is that most communities don’t want criminals in their community,” Baker said.

Police are constantly searching for many clues in cases so if you do have information call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield...
Man shoots 2, kills 1 after Walmart worker intervenes during theft attempt, police say
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Victim ID’d in deadly Walmart shooting; suspect’s bond set at $5M
Mother arrested after threat prompted lockdown at Clermont County Schools
Police investigate a shooting on Reading Road that left one teenager critically injured...
Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps Friday that he says will enhance safety for students,...
Gov. DeWine outlines steps to keep Ohio’s schools safe
TT's Take: 'Emergency' debuts on Amazon Prime
TT's Take: 'Emergency' debuts on Amazon Prime
Man indicted on murder charge following April shooting
Man indicted on murder charge following April shooting
The suspect, l31-year-old Yue Vang, of Minneapolis, made threats to send the nude photos to the...
Man arrested after attempts to extort, threaten Delhi teen in 2016