Anonymity key to Crime Stoppers success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crime Stoppers of Greater Cincinnati says their system of cash for clues is helping solve crimes.

“I think every police officer in the world will tell you somebody knows something. We just have to make it worthwhile to bring that information forward,” Lesa Baker, Cincinnati Police Specialist.

People call Crime Stoppers with tips while remaining anonymous.

“The first thing they want to know is do I have to say my name? And I reassure them, no we don’t use names here,” Baker said.

Tipsters who call Crime Stoppers are issued a code number associated with their information and so are people who leave a tip online.

They have to log in or call back in 30 days if they want to receive the reward if it leads to an arrest.

“Most of the time they know the person was arrested before we do, and they’ll call us back and say I saw that person was arrested, was it because of my tip? Most of the time it was,” Baker said.

Crime Stoppers has a board of directors that approves the reward amounts then the tipster takes their unique number to a bank to pick up the cash.

Although a person’s knowledge may lead to an arrest, Crime Stoppers officials say many callers choose not to collect their rewards.

“Keeping people anonymous, I believe is the key feature. I think people will like the rewards. But most of the time, the reward is kind of secondary. They just want to be able to stay anonymous,” Gene Ferrara, President of Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers, said.

$83,000 in reward money was handed out by Crime Stoppers in 2021 and authorities were able to close 186 cases in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Of that total, 22 homicide investigations have been solved.

Since Crime Stoppers began in the area, nearly 13,000 arrests have been made settling just under 17,000 cases.

“I think the major thing is that most communities don’t want criminals in their community,” Baker said.

Police are constantly searching for many clues in cases so if you do have information call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

