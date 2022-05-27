Cool, cloudy with scattered showers to close the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be gloomy, damp and chilly for this time of year. Showers Friday will be light and widespread. They will taper to drizzle and low, gray cloud cover will dominate the day.

With little or no sunshine the air will be cool and damp, with highs in the mid 60′s.

The sky will clear Friday night then Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm.

Look for temperatures this weekend to go from the mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 80s on Monday.

We are rain-free until the latter half of next week, with temperatures becoming seasonable heading into next weekend.

