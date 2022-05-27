Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cool, cloudy with scattered showers to close the week

Memorial Day Weekend is pleasant with sunshine and warming conditions
Friday will be cool and wet, but the weekend is dry with sunshine before Memorial Day.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be gloomy, damp and chilly for this time of year. Showers Friday will be light and widespread. They will taper to drizzle and low, gray cloud cover will dominate the day.

With little or no sunshine the air will be cool and damp, with highs in the mid 60′s.

The sky will clear Friday night then Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm.

Look for temperatures this weekend to go from the mid 70s on Saturday to the upper 80s on Monday.

We are rain-free until the latter half of next week, with temperatures becoming seasonable heading into next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield...
Man shoots 2, kills 1 after Walmart worker intervenes during theft attempt, police say
Mother arrested after threat prompted lockdown at Clermont County Schools
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Police investigate a shooting on Reading Road that left one teenager critically injured...
Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting
The alleged crimes were committed against the same child.
Child abused by step-mother endured ‘unimaginable’ abuse from step-grandparents: prosecutor

Latest News

Tracking a dry Memorial Day Weekend forecast.
Gloomy Friday before sunshine and warmth moves in for Memorial Day Weekend
First Alert Video Forecast For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Passing Showers Friday: Severe Risk Is Over
logo
Severe Threat Has Ended, Flooding Still Possible