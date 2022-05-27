Walmart shooting suspect in custody in Butler County, police confirm

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting in Butler County Thursday night was taken into custody in Middletown early Friday, according to Fairfield Township Police Captain Doug Lanier.

Police identified him overnight as Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton.

He was taken into custody in the Lowe’s parking lot off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 shortly after 4 a.m., Lanier confirmed.

Officers tracked the suspect by cell phone pings to the Fairfield Inn off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 in Middletown, according to Butler County dispatchers.

A SWAT team arrived, and a FOX19 NOW crew at the scene observed multiple law enforcement officers go into the hotel just after 4 a.m.

Minutes later, our crew saw a man in a red T-shirt run out of the hotel, fleeing police. THey chased after him and took him into custody without further incident.

The SWAT team and Lanier left the scene by 4:40 a.m.

FOX19 NOW Morning News will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

Police say they also found a firearm in the parking lot @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/rjppXaPtZU — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) May 27, 2022

Two people were shot during an attempted robbery at the Fairfield Township Walmart store off Princeton Road near Ohio Bypass 4 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, Lanier said.

The other victim was taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, he said.

Here’s more details police announced early Friday:

Officers were dispatched to Walmart for shots fired inside the store. Before they arrived, dispatchers provided a grim update: two victims were shot inside the store, and the shooter had left.

Witnesses gave police the suspect’s description, which included a COVID-19 mask.

These witnesses said he tried to steal items from the electronics section, according to the police statement.

“A shopper intervened and the male suspect was able to pull away and run toward the front of the store where another shopper tried to stop him. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that shopper,” police wrote in the statement.

“Another person who was in the area was also struck by a bullet and was transported for medical treatment. The suspect vehicle was located by Hamilton PD and detectives are interviewing a passenger who was in that car as well as other witnesses.”

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was located late Thursday by the Hamilton Police Department after the shooting in the area of 13th Street and Hensley Avenue, according to police.

One male who is not the suspect was in the vehicle at the time, and police are currently “working with that person,” Lanier said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.