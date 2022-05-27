Contests
Gov. DeWine outlines steps to keep Ohio’s schools safe

Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps Friday that he says will enhance safety for students,...
Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps Friday that he says will enhance safety for students, teachers and school personnel in the wake of a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.(ohio.org)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps Friday that he says will enhance safety for students, teachers and school personnel in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.

“We continue to pray for the families who have lost their children; there’s nothing in the world more difficult than losing a child,” Gov. DeWine said. “It’s important to identify early on someone who is having problems in order to intervene and get them the help they need.”

The priorities outlined by the governor include:

  • Comprehensive behavioral threat assessment training for Ohio educators
  • Enhanced statewide safety support for schools
  • Improved physical safety in Ohio’s school buildings
  • Enhanced penalties for violent crime
  • Accurate and complete background checks

Gov. DeWine also reiterated that the free, Safer Ohio School Tip Line can be used to anonymously report school safety concerns.

Ohioans can call or text 1-844-SAFEROH (844-723-3764) at any time of day.

In reaction to the governor’s announcement, Nan Whaley released a statement saying, “DeWine once again fails in his promise to ‘do something’ to keep Ohioans safe.”

Whaley will face DeWine in November as Ohioans go to the polls to elect the state’s next governor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

